Trending
Seren
Bangor University Students’ Union’s English Language Newspaper ...more
You are at:»»VARSITY 2020

VARSITY 2020

0
By on Sport

This year Bangor is hosting Varsity, so get down and help support your sports teams between the 14th March and the 21st.

14th: Sailing, surf
18th: ultimate frisbee, American football, athletics, cricket, handball (W), rowing
20th: equestrian
21st: hockey, indoor rowing, dance, swimming, octopus, pole, mountain biking, cheerleading, dodgeball, archery, fencing, karate, lacrosse, netball, squash, tennis, basketball, futsal, badminton, volleyball, football, rugby union, rugby league, snooker and pool, canoe, BUMS

For more information about varsity events, see the Undeb Athletau Bangor – UA/Bangor Athletic Union AU facebook page.

Share.

About Author

Tanya Riley

Sport Editor | 19-20

Leave A Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.