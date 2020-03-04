VARSITY 2020

This year Bangor is hosting Varsity, so get down and help support your sports teams between the 14th March and the 21st.

14th: Sailing, surf

18th: ultimate frisbee, American football, athletics, cricket, handball (W), rowing

20th: equestrian

21st: hockey, indoor rowing, dance, swimming, octopus, pole, mountain biking, cheerleading, dodgeball, archery, fencing, karate, lacrosse, netball, squash, tennis, basketball, futsal, badminton, volleyball, football, rugby union, rugby league, snooker and pool, canoe, BUMS

For more information about varsity events, see the Undeb Athletau Bangor – UA/Bangor Athletic Union AU facebook page.