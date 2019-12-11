Fly without fear.

Bangor Uni Pole fit is unlike any other sport. Take gymnastics, dance and a bit of powerlifting and you have someone that does pole fit. It takes immense strength, but more importantly it takes a lot of self confidence. Pole fit has never been about competing against one another, rather learning from each other and encouraging one another. If someone told me a few years ago that I would be performing at university wearing little clothing and spinning around on a pole I would call them a liar. Everyone has their own journey with pole fit and a reason why they take part. It’s a beautiful sport which inspires me everyday to try my best and to push myself even further. Being part of this wonderful community has made me more confident and has done wonders for my mental and physical health.

I’d encourage everyone to try pole fitness once in their life (I promise you it’s harder than it looks). Join something that lifts you up, helps you engage and pushes your body in ways you didn’t feel possible. If you’d like to know more about our team, what we do and how you can take part, please message our Facebook page “Bangor Uni Pole” – we’d love to hear from you!