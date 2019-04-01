HISTORIC: Bangor Seal Half-Decade Of Varsity Wins

Bangor University have confirmed a fifth successive Varsity with the final score finishing 28-15 to the away side.

In reaction to the news, AU President Louise Fell said:

“I’m absolutely elated and proud of our Green and Gold Army.”

She added: “There’s no better moment for an AU President than this. I can’t wait to lift that trophy and see all 1000 of our away fans cheer for Bangor.”

Going into the main day, Bangor had a 10-4 advantage after wins from Surf, Athletics, Sailing, Badminton and others.

The athletes in Green and Gold started today as they meant to go on, with BU Rowing trouncing their opposition 4-1.

Halfway through the day, Bangor managed to speed away with a 10 point advantage, leading 15-5.

Emphatic wins came from Karate, who fought their way to a 20-4 victory, and Volleyball who took both the Men’s and Women’s category 2-1.

Aber launched a brief fightback, showing their class in a 7-1 win at the Pool for Octopush and a closely contested 67-52 win in the Men’s Basketball.

However, the men and women of Bangor stayed resolute, consolidating a commanding 19-8 overall lead by 3PM.

Success was secured for Bangor after Rugby League, Men’s Lacrosse and Squash all finalised positive results.

Our travelling athletes achieved the minimum amount of 22 points to win Varsity 2019 outright with multiple sports still ongoing.

Whilst the Men’s Football finale didn’t affect the overall outcome of Varsity, the match certainly wasn’t lacking in passion and excitement.

After a nervy opening few minutes, Bangor broke the deadlock and opened the floodgates with a bagful of goals – the physicality and dynamism of the away side proving too much for Aberystwyth to handle.

Rory Kelly, Richard Reading provided a goal each. However, it was the 4 goals from forward Aidan Clark which set Bangor a class apart from their opponents. The most notable being Clark’s forth and Bangor’s sixth, which saw the No.9 calmly shimmy past a defender before delightfully chipping the ball over the keeper.

The game ended 6-0 to the roar of the loyal Bangor following and the discontent of the home fans, who were already making their way toward the exits.

A proud cup presentation followed for current AU President Louise Fell and incumbent Henry Williams as Bangor lifted the Varsity trophy for the 5th year in a row.

