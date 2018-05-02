Single track gold for Bangor

It was a slow hungover start at Moel Y Ci. But once a slightly worse for wear Aber arrived an initial track walk got underway. Fortunately, the track was fairly dry, which made negotiating the tricky rock gardens more comfortable. The rest of trail was fast with some gnarly corners linking some fun drops and jumps. Practice runs were had and then at 3pm timed runs started. Each rider got two race runs and their quickest time down the trail counted. All riders put in some great runs, Bangor’s Marley dominated the track attaining the fastest time on the day of 1:34.8 seconds. 2nd and 3rd places were achieved by Aber’s Tom Lancaster (1:51.1 secs) and George Buckley (1:51.8 secs) with just .7 of a second between them. The rivalry between Matthew Duley and Matthew Greenwood the two Bangor captains continued; this time with Matt D winning the ‘Matt race’ getting 5th with a time of 2:03.0 which was just 1.7 seconds ahead of Matt G (6th), affectionately known as Malfoy. Ffion Brutnell and Philippa Hansen did it for the women, with Ffion achieving 10th out of the 15 riders with a time of 2:27.5 secs. Overall a great day was had by everyone and excellent performances put in by all the Bangor riders got us the Gold over Aber by just over 20 seconds, who put in some strong competition and skilled riding. And no riders or bikes were harmed in the making.