Varsity 2018: Women’s Football; Class On Artificial Grass

Bangor Women’s Football Club put on a stunning display at Bangor City’s training pitch as they demolished Aberystwyth 6-0. Following on from an equally fantastic performance at last years Varsity (an 8-0 victory), this group of women have really shown they are always ready for the annual competition.



Bangor’s drive and passion was abundantly clear from beginning to end. They won every first ball and 50/50, while hunting down second balls. A great display from a talented team who passed the ball wonderfully and created space in all the right places so they could mount countless attacks and chances.

Aberystwyth did there best to obtain some offence, but nothing that really tested the two Bangor keepers, as the defence were solid all game. This was one of many amazing sporting displays on show across Bangor and the Varsity competition, and certainly made for a superb sporting afternoon.



Final score: Bangor 6-0 Aberystwyth

Goal scorers:

Mari Gibbard

Charlotte Walker

Becky Simmonds

OG (via a Keren Allen freekick)

Gwenno Peters

Morgan Difalco