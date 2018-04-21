Varsity 2018: Swimming; Bangor Dominate In The Pool

An emphatic and comprehensive performance from Bangor Universities Swimmers meant the overall point towards retaining the Varsity trophy was nothing short of secure.

From start to finish, the men’s and women’s individual and team events were contested at the highest level and with great spirit, but a strong start combined with no slowing down ensured that the Dragons came away on top.

Aberystwyth did all they could to obtain points, but Bangor just kept pushing through the gears to ensure they won almost every event in front of a packed stand. The performance was topped off by an annihilating cannon relay, putting the cherry on top; a great individual and overall win for Bangor University.

A great display of sportsmanship as both teams celebrate in the pool with a cracking rendition of the SpongeBob Squarepants theme song, a great spectacle to conclude a wonderful event.

Overall score: Bangor 27-3 Aber