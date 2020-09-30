Ffriddoedd Resident Tests Positive for Covid-19

Bangor University confirmed yesterday that a Ffriddoedd Village resident has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating. This is the first officially confirmed case of Coronavirus in the university’s halls of residence. The University has also recorded three other cases in private accomodation. This is not cause for panic, but a reminder that we must all maintain our university’s dedication to Covid-19 safety guidelines together.

The Ffriddoedd resident tested positive this week. Everyone else in the flat has also been tested, and all are now awaiting results in isolation. Just weeks after students have returned to Bangor following a long period of national lockdown in the United Kingdom, naturally many are concerned about the safety of University halls.

Testing centres are currently available in front of Academi (soon to be moved to Ysbyty Enfys, formerly Canolfan Brailsford), and a University spokesperson has reiterated that there are “processes in place” to ensure the monitoring of confirmed cases and the wellbeing of University students. However, this is a warning that we all must follow the Welsh Government COVID-19 Guidelines, as recommended by Bangor University.

Earlier this week, Bangor University sent out emails advising students to remain conscious of Covid-19 laws, and establishing that the university would take action against those caught in violation of them.

A University spokesperson has said: “All our students have been advised of their responsibilities and reminded of relevant Covid related rules and regulations,

“Breaches will be dealt with, initially informally, but for serious and/or persistent breaches the University will consider use of its disciplinary procedure.

“Our priority is to protect the health and well-being of our students, staff and local community.”

It has been a long lockdown, and no doubt the return to Bangor after such a period is a relief and joy to us all. Parts of the University are gradually reopening including Pontio, library services, and on-campus eateries, but if we want to have the University experience we deserve, responsible safety measures will be key. Current guidelines recommend that we remain two meters apart, follow the rule of six, only meet people from outside our households outdoors, and continue to use face coverings and hand sanitiser. If you know someone who has symptoms, or you do yourself, “stay at home”, self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test.