Steve Backshall to join the teaching team at Bangor University

Most of us will know famed naturalist and television presenter Steve Backshall from his TV series, Deadly 60. Or perhaps from his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing in 2014. Either way, he is set to give a series of lectures for students in Bangor’s College of Environmental Sciences and Engineering (CoESE)!

Steve is busy working on a documentary series with SKY TV on shark conservation, but even so, plans are now in place for him and senior zoology lecturer, Dr Christian Dunn, to work alongside each other during these sessions.

He will be teaching students about zoology, conservation, and the industry of wildlife filming.

This is very good news for Bangor, as it offers current students a great learning experience with a reputable figure, and attracts future students to this long-standing institution.