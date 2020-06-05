University to reopen in September

In an email sent to students this morning, Bangor University declared their intent to reopen the campus in September. However, the statement advises that there will be some changes in light of the pandemic.

Changes include: social distancing measures such as one-way systems and reduced room capacity; increased frequency of cleaning; a hybrid of online and face-to-face teaching; and a minimum of non-essential staff on campus, as well as additional training for those that remain.

The university also intends to make all courses available online for students unable to attend in person. The Students’ Union will be operating online, as will society/volunteering activity which cannot maintain social distancing.

Student Support services will remain open on campus. Courses requiring contact without social distancing, such as nursing, have been promised Personal Protective Equipment.

More updates from the university are expected soon. Any student questions should be referred to studentservices@bangor.ac.uk.