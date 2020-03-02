Bangor University placed in the top 10 of global green league

Bangor University is ranked tenth in the world for its commitment to sustainability, according to an international league table of environmentally friendly institutions.

The university is one of four UK universities appearing in the Top 10 of the UI Green Metric, a league table of the world’s greenest universities.

780 universities from 85 countries were assessed in the Universitas Indonesia League Table, which highlights sustainability and environmental management at universities around the globe.

Bangor University retains its top-ten position globally for the third year, and placed first in Wales according to the rankings which measure six indicator areas at each university. Bangor University achieved the full marks available for education – reflecting the University’s commitment to sustainability education and research. Our focus on reducing waste and recycling is recognised and ranks highly, and the energy and climate change indicator reflects our recent investment in energy efficiency measures.

Sustainability highlights on campus during the last year reflect the University’s ongoing commitment to taking positive action in promoting sustainability and making improvements in the way we manage the environment. We joined other universities across the world in declaring a Climate Emergency. Events included a Youth Climate Summit, the annual campus wide Waste Awareness Week, the Sustainability Carnival, a Climathon Challenge and the regular Sustainability Think Tanks held throughout the year which enable staff and students to share ideas and interests. Our students also supported a number of Youth Climate strikes.

Dr Einir Young, the University’s Director of Sustainability responded to the announcement saying:

“This is a campus-wide team effort. Driving environmental improvements and resource efficiencies throughout the organisation is a challenge without end and one that requires all of us to join in. We recognise that sound environmental management is essential to our aim of developing and applying innovative ways of integrating consideration for sustainability and the well-being of future generations into everything we do. Through our research, teaching, student experience and collaboration with the community we are contributing positively to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals”.