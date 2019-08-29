Bangor University Student Accommodation ranked in Top 50 for Social Experience

Two of Bangor University’s Halls accommodation have been ranked in the top 50 student accommodations in the UK by students on the university review website, StudentCrowd.

John Morris-Jones and Reichel on the Ffriddoedd Accommodation site were ranked highly for social experience, after 21,000 students and graduates voted earlier this year.

StudentCrowd Director, Paul Humphreys, commented:

“Social experience is such a huge part of attending university, and is probably the second most important factor behind the quality of the university/course itself…so, to be able to see an unbiased list of the best University Halls for Social Experience gives those attending university this year a great steer as to where they should stay.”