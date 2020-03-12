Varsity and Socs Fest cancelled over COVID-19 concerns

An email has been sent out by the Student’s Union president Mark Barrow saying that the University has decided to postpone all conferences and events over COVID-19 (Corona Virus) concerns. In addition meetings involving visitors to University premises should be rescheduled. Therefore Varsity, Socs Fest and the Award Dinners have been cancelled.

This has come just after Bangor University sent around an email saying that the University Executive have decided to review their COVID-19 policy, and asking that Staff and Students only travel on university business in the UK if it is absolutely necessary. Students have been advised to check with the Students’ Union for changes to any club or society outings and events.

There is a university FAQ page for students about corona virus which can be accessed at:

https://www.bangor.ac.uk/governance-and-compliance/coronavirus-student.php.en

Additional updates will be provided as they are received.