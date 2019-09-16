Bangor University secures £4.6m EU funds for research into low carbon energy efficiency

A new data science hub for green energy is to be created at Bangor University, backed by £4.6m EU funds.

The new Smart Efficient Energy Centre (SEEC) will develop joint research between Welsh and international organisations and businesses. It will investigate the options for using big data science to improve the efficiency of low carbon energy systems including nuclear, marine and offshore wind energy.

The centre is forecast to become an international hub of excellence in North Wales, generating a further £9m of research income over the next four years, and encouraging collaboration on new ideas and innovative solutions to global energy efficiency issues.

Research will be based around the development of new cyber infrastructure and digital systems to increase the volume and speed of data analysis and generate new scientific insights and innovation in low carbon energy sectors.

Counsel General and Brexit Minister Jeremy Miles, who oversees EU funding in Wales, said: “Developing creative solutions to renewable energy efficiency issues is vital as we tackle the global challenges of climate change.

“The Smart Efficient Energy Centre will be a dedicated facility, harnessing and developing international expertise in data science and renewable energy, and putting Wales at the top of the global climate change research table.

“By promoting collaboration and encouraging a joined-up approach to global issues, EU funding continues to be vital in modernising our economy, increasing productivity, developing opportunities and driving real progress in

R&D, science, infrastructure and skills.”

Prof John Healey, Director of Research at the College of Environmental Sciences & Engineering said: “SEEC is a flagship strategic development for the newly formed College of Environmental Sciences and Engineering at Bangor University.

“It will lead innovation on how advanced engineering, computer science and modelling can be applied most effectively to tackle grand challenges of increasing the sustainability of energy supply and utilisation, while minimising negative environmental impacts, in particular net carbon emissions.”

Dr Simon Neill, Director of SEEC, said: “SEEC will be instrumental in positioning Wales at the forefront of the current technological revolution in low carbon energy research, which is one of the highest priorities to address within the current climate emergency.”

In the last decade, EU-funded projects in Wales have created more than 48,000 jobs and 13,000 new businesses, while helping 86,000 people back into work.