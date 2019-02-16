Britain’s Got Talent star to back Menai Bridge 5k and 10k ‘your way’ event to raise cancer research funds

Britain’s Got Talent star Gruffydd Wyn is backing the Anglesey event which bridge’s the gap between lifesaving cancer research fundraising and fun.

The BGT finalist is calling on local people to take part in the North West Cancer Research Menai Bridge 5k or 10k ‘your way’ event.

The classical singer will officially launch the fun-filled day on Sunday, March 24.

Cash raised will go towards the Bangor North West Cancer Research Institute, which is supported by the North West Cancer Research charity.

So far, the charity has invested £5,000,000 to the Institute since 2003, and has helped to secure over £12,000,000 of additional funds.

Gruffydd Wyn said: “As a local resident I’m honoured to be involved. Cancer sadly touches so many people, which is why funding for research is so important

“I’m proud that so much of the world-class research is happening right here on my doorstep. If you’re looking for a fun, family friendly event, make sure you sign up.”

Participants meet at the Prince’s Pier, with wheelchair and pram friendly routes, start along the North Wales Coastal Path towards Thomas Telford’s Menai Bridge.

To celebrate the inaugural event, there will also be a ‘Family Fun’ day, featuring bouncy castles, children’s activities and Easter crafts as well as refreshment.

The Menai Bridge 5K or 10K Your Way, has been organised by NWCR’s Anglesey-based fundraising committee.

Owner of Butterfly Boutique, Menai Bridge and Anglesey committee member Sarah Morgan said: “We wanted to create a fundraising event, which all the family could enjoy and complete at their own pace.

“It should be a great event. I’m delighted that Gruffydd Wyn has agreed to be our ambassador and support our event.”