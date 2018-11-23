University Signs Global Commitment To Bring Plastic Pollution To An End

As part of its on-going commitment to sustainability, Bangor University is one of the signatories of the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, in collaboration with UN Environment and launched at the Our Ocean Conference in Bali.

Bangor University is one of 40 global universities to have made this commitment. The University is already working to put sustainability and the wellbeing of future generations at the heart of its teaching, learning, research and innovation. Its BioComposites Centre is at the forefront of research, development and the commercial application of bio-based alternatives to synthetic materials in manufacturing and industry. The University’s Sustainability Lab also works closely with staff and students on all aspects of sustainability, with a particular interest in waste management.

Commenting on signing this document, the Vice-chancellor, Professor John G Hughes said:

“As the VC of a University that’s committed to Sustainability I’m delighted at the opportunity to endorse this latest campaign to eliminate plastic pollution at source and to promote a circular economy approach to production and consumption.”

Campus waste co-ordinator, Gwen Holland, said: “Bangor University fully supports the vision for a circular economy for plastics, and is a very proud signatory of the New Plastic Economy Global Commitment. Whilst plastic pollution has grasped the public’s attention recently, it is vital that we work together to come up with long-term solutions that will not have any unintended negative impact on the environment. Eliminating problematic and unnecessary plastic is key, whilst making sure that the plastic we do use, can be safely reused, recycled or composted. If plastic is recycled, it should be of a quality that can be recycled several times, to ensure it remains in circulation.”