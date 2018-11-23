The School of Welsh’s Residential Courses At The Urdd’s Glan-Ilyn Centre Return For Tenth Year

The residential courses run in partnership with Bangor University’s School of Welsh and the Urdd’s Glan-Ilyn Outdoor Centre are well established among pupils and teachers. They offer an annual opportunity for first and second language learners to come together for a packed agenda of discussions on the areas and issues that apply to their Welsh AS/A2 level courses.

Over 150 students are expected to attend this year’s courses, travelling from all over Wales to the Urdd’s facility at Glan-Ilyn, in the Bala area.

Students and teachers will be given the opportunity to listen to some of Wales’ leading lecturers, many of whom are also well-known poets and writers, analysing AS/A2 core texts, giving a look into the various staff specialities at the School of Welsh in the process.

This year, sessions will be held on the drama, Siwan by Saunders Lewis, the poems of Dafydd ap Gwilym, the novel Un Nos Ola Leuad as well as a comparison of the work of poet Waldo, and that of the late Gwyn Thomas, a poet who was also an Emeritus Professor at the School of Welsh.

The first language course will take place on 19-21 November and the course for second language students will take place on 21-23 November.

Professor Angharad Price, who will conduct lectures on T. H. Parry-William’s poetry and on creative writing this year, said:

“For a decade, School of Welsh staff have been working successfully with Glan-Ilyn to offer these master classes to Welsh AS/A2 students. This is a full week of lectures and activities for both second and first language pupils alike and it’s great that more than ever registered this year – a testament to the success of the course!”