Bangor Christmas shoebox appeal for the elderly

Bangor residents are being encouraged to donate shoe boxes containing items for elderly and vulnerable people who are being supported by a local care provider in the area this holiday season.

Abacare care management has launched its shoebox appeal for the fourth year running, providing essentials and gifts for service users who may not be able to get outside and may not have many gifts at Christmas.

Ffion Evans, Registered Manager at Abacare, said: “It’s that time of year again when we ask the generous people of Wales to get behind our festive shoebox appeal. It has been extremely successful in the past, so we have decided to continue it again this year.”

Abacare are asking that people fill a shoebox with essentials and other items that would help brighten up someone’s day. They suggest items such as hats, scarves, slippers, toiletries and books.

Any shoe boxes can be dropped off or sent to Abacare’s offices at 9, Ash Court, Parc Menai, Bangor, Gwynedd, LL57 4DF.

The deadline for boxes to be sent is 14 December.