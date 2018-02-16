Invest in yourself: A guide to putting yourself first this Valentine’s Day

People are always usually under the impression that single people have it tough around Valentine’s Day. I can understand that sentiment. With this immense celebration of couples and commitment to another person, it is easy to feel alienated from society and its pressures. However, I tend to see Valentine’s Day as a sure-fire way to invest in yourself! Though the pressures of this holiday are daunting, it is important to remember that your self-love does not depreciate or lose value simply because people assume this holiday is celebrated for couples only! It is time to put that mind-set behind us, and face Valentine’s Day with pride and appreciation for ourselves! It is vital to carve out time for what’s important: Yourself! In many ways, being single on Valentine’s Day can be very enlightening because you put yourself first. You prioritise your emotions, and this in itself is the most important thing when it comes to appreciating yourself! Everyone needs energising at times, and as individuals so immersed in the trials and tribulations of life, we tend to overlook the fact that we all need time to relax and recharge ourselves. Here are some things to do for yourself this Valentine’s Day that will be worth investing time into:

GET OUT FOR A BIT

You never truly realise the importance of the environment you are in, until the moment your mind is most at ease to appreciate a beautiful scenery! Go for a scenic drive and explore places you’ve never had the chance or time to! Walking aimlessly might seem silly, but I guarantee, you will always remember the time you decided to put aside time to get lost in the woods. You never know, you might come across a view of a lifetime! Something as small as sitting outside in the sun can make you feel completely energised and ready to conquer any obstacles that come your way! It’s crucial that every moment is seized! Join that dance class you’ve always wanted to get involved in or do anything else you’ve been eager to do for so long! Do what makes you feel content and alive, because there’s no other way you’ll appreciate yourself as much as if you put yourself out there and embrace every moment.

TREAT YOURSELF

It’s time to put yourself first and enjoy the simple things in life! Treating yourself is one of the best things you can do to lift your spirits and put things into perspective, when it comes to your health and wellbeing, it can be the most crucial time you set aside. Buy yourself flowers and candles, get massages or facials, or even treat yourself to your favourite dessert! Spending on yourself financially can quite frankly be the best way to literally invest in yourself! These little things can always cheer you up and lighten the downcast mood you might feel around Valentine’s Day, if you’re single!

STAY IN

Watch your favourite movies with a hot cup of tea, read in bed and stay in all day if you feel that is what you need! Life can be so fast-paced and intense that sometimes we forget to take a couple steps back and accept that we need a break! Staying in can really relax and calm your mind, which will effectively help you stay productive when it comes to work and deadlines. Everyone needs space to themselves, and choosing to set aside time to relish that alone time with yourself is one of the most important things you can do for yourself! It really is the best investment of time, so switch that phone off and be selfish just this once! You know you deserve it!

I could write a lot more examples of ways to conquer the challenge that is you this Valentine’s Day, but everything I want to say would lead up to this key point: Fall in love with taking care of your mind, body and spirit! You only have one chance to experience this crazy rollercoaster that is University. Work, friends and family can be hard to handle at time, and establishing a balance can be one of the toughest things you aim to accomplish, however, you need to give yourself the credit you deserve! Conquering that challenge regularly and overlooking yourself because you want to take care of everyone else is admirable and selfless, but investing in yourself this Valentine’s Day is a small way to give back and work on the longest commitment you’ll ever work towards: YOURSELF!