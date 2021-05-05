5 Must-Try Cocktails This National Beverage Day

I don’t know about you but every day is beverage day for me. Whether I’m tucking into a refreshing glass of wine, a cheeky gin or even a glass of water, I’m always drinking. This is why National Beverage Day is one of my favourite days of the year (a close second to Christmas Day of course). Celebrated on 6th May each year, National Beverage Day is the perfect excuse to try new drinks and combinations of flavours. Check out our list of must-try cocktails below, including a mocktail for non-drinkers:

Paloma The Paloma is the perfect drink for those looking for a sweet, sour and totally refreshing beverage. This cocktail is popular in Mexico and has a strong resemblance to the classic margarita. Makes 1 cocktail 60ml tequila, soda water, 1 tbsp lime juice, 1tsp sugar, 60ml grapefruit juice, salt and lime wedge to garnish. Rub lime wedge over rim of a glass and dip the glass into a plate of salt. Mix the grapefruit and lime juice with the sugar and stir to allow the sugar to dissolve. Add the tequila and pour into glass, adding ice and top with soda water. Click here for the full recipe.

Green Ghost

If you’re a fan of gin and tonic then this is the beverage for you! To make the ‘Green Ghost’ cocktail all you need is gin, lime and Green Chartreuse (a French liqueur with a completely natural green colour).

Makes 1 cocktail

30ml gin, 15ml fresh lime juice, 15ml Green Chartreuse

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add all ingredients. Shake for 15 seconds. Strain into a cocktail glass and serve.

Click here for the full recipe.

Raspberry le Flor This drink looks beautiful! Garnished with raspberry and mint, the Raspberry le Flor is a must-try cocktail for the sophisticated individual who enjoys a tipple of vodka. 45ml raspberry vodka, 15ml elderflower liqueur, 15ml lemon juice, 15ml simple syrup, 1 ½ tsp cold water Makes 1 cocktail To make 15ml of simple syrup, mix equal parts hot water and sugar until the sugar has dissolved. Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into glass and garnish with mint sprigs and raspberries. Serve. Click here for the full recipe, as well as other fancy cocktail recipes you should try!

Above image by Rawpixel Ltd

The Twelve-Mile Limit

Similar to a Long Island iced tea, the Twelve-Mile Limit is a dangerously sweet beverage which will make you forget that you’re even drinking booze! This drink is named after the so-called ‘Rum Line’, which made it illegal to possess and consume alcohol within 12 miles of American shores back in the 1920’s.

Makes 1 cocktail

15ml rye whiskey, 30ml white rum, 15ml brandy, 15ml lemon juice, 15ml grenadine, lemon twist to garnish

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add all ingredients. Shake for 15 seconds. Strain into a chilled highball glass and garnish with lemon twist.

Click here for the full recipe.