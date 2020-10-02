Photos by (from left): PickPik (CC0), Pxfuel (CC0). Edited using BeFunky Inc.

Freshers Week is finally here, and although this year is a bit different to normal, there’s no reason why we still can’t have a good time with our flatmates. Drown your coronavirus-related sorrows with September’s Cocktail of the Month – ‘Pandemic Punch’. This is the perfect pitcher-style drink for a night in with friends, or for those who have a bit of a sweet tooth.

Pandemic Punch – (Inspired by Laura of Seacoast Moms) – makes 1 pitcher jug

Photo by Pxfuel (CC0)

You will need:

1 bottle of white wine

1 can of Sprite

350ml of lemonade

2 Lemons (sliced)

250g of Frozen Berries

40g of Sugar

1) Mix wine, lemonade, fruit and sugar in a pitcher jug.

2) Cover and refrigerate overnight.

3) Add sprite and serve over ice.

For those of you looking for a non-alcoholic alternative, why not try this booze-free Mojito?

Mojito Mocktail (inspired by BBC Good Food) – makes 2 glasses

Photo by PickPik (CC0)

You will need:

1 tbsp sugar

Small bunch of Mint

3 Limes, juiced

Soda Water

Crushed Ice

1) Muddle the sugar with the mint leaves using a small bowl and the end of a rolling pin.

2) Put a handful of crushed ice into 2 tall glasses. Divide the lime juice between the glasses with the mint mix. Top up with soda water.