“Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.”

March 8th 2020 is International Women’s Day (IWD), and the theme for this year’s IWD is #EachForEqual. IWD is all about raising awareness, campaigning for gender equality, and celebrating the achievements of women across the globe.

IWD day has been celebrated across the world for over a century, so if you’re keen to get involved, then here are some ideas on how you can celebrate it …

-Join Bangor University’s Athena Swan #EachforEqual event focusing on gender equality at Universities, at Pontio on Friday 6th March 2-4pm.

-Join Women’s Equality Network Wales for an evening of networking, nibbles and meeting extraordinary women innovators in health and technology, at Pontio on Thursday 2nd April 6pm-onwards.

-Attend an official IWD event. There are events being held all over the UK and you can find your nearest one on the IWD website. You can also host your own event, and can order an event pack on the website. You could host a concert, gathering, festival, or anything you like!

-Do something kind for a woman you love – it could be buying a small gift, giving a compliment, sending a postcard, text, or inspiring quote.

-Wear purple – the colour purple symbolizes justice and dignity, and is also a colour which symbolizes women around the world on IWD.

-Sign a petition or get involved with a campaign about a women’s issue you care about. It could be about highlighting the gender pay gap or supporting women’s health and reproductive rights – the choice is yours!

-Support a local female business owner – whether it’s an independent café, shop, or salon, pop in and show your support to them.

-Create a ’girl power’ playlist and dance around your room. My playlist will be featuring all my favourite female icons including, Beyoncé, Rihanna and Britney Spears!

-Organise a Ladies’ Lunch with your female friends or colleagues. Over lunch you could discuss female issues and how you think they could be solved, or you could discuss the achievements of everybody in the room, and how they have overcome barriers to get to where they are today.

-Make a donation to a Women’s charity such as Welsh Women’s Aid, Girlguiding, Young Women’s Trust or a local Women’s Refuge Shelter.