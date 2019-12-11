Staying Safe on Your Christmas Nights Out

Over the festive period, you are likely to find yourself on several nights out. With more alcohol consumed at this time of year, as well as added factors like the cold weather and snow, nights out can have more risks to our safety. Carys and I have written these tips for all your festive nights out so you can keep yourself and others safe.

Wear a coat out and put it in the cloakroom – The cost of using the cloakroom is as cheap as a drink and will stop you freezing on your way home.

Go out with enough battery on your phone to last the night – you’ll need it for selfies and keeping in contact with your friends in case you get separated.

Save all your friends’ phone numbers – if you’re used to only chatting on snapchat or facebook messenger then you might not always have people’s actual numbers saved, but if one of you runs out of data on the night you won’t be able to contact them.

Drink in moderation, and stick to the same kind of drink during the night if you can. Starting on wine and changing to spirits and shots later can make you feel and be very sick.

Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water during the day before going out, and also in between alcoholic drinks on the night out.

If someone’s offered to buy you a drink, make sure you can see the bartender pouring it – and don’t accept the drink if you don’t trust the person buying it.

BYOB (Bring Your Own Bag) – so many girls go out sharing clutch bags so they don’t all have to carry one, but it’s a very easy way to lose track of where all your stuff is and end up out without your money, keys and phone. If you bring your own clutch bag then you’ve got your essentials on you at all times.

Put some fold up flats or flip flops in your bag if you’re out in heels. They’re a lifesaver when you want to march up Bitch Hill at the end of the night for your kebab.

Keep a hair bobble in your bag too – any drunk girl vomming in the toilets will greatly appreciate it.

DRUNK FOOD – don’t skip the takeaway at the end of the night, it will make your hangover feel so much worse if you don’t eat. Make sure to eat before going out too to line your stomach.

Put an emergency fiver in your phone case – if you’ve still got it at the end of the night then you can spend it on food!

Pick a meeting point in the club in case you get separated from your friends, and actually wait there if you’re lost! We usually have the ball pit as our meeting point, but don’t actually go in it if you want your friends to see you!

Make plans of how you’ll be getting home before you even go out. Fortunately, Bangor is quite a small place and the clubs are walkable from all accommodation, but if it’s bad weather or you’re alone, then a taxi might be a better option.

If you’ve ordered a taxi, check you’re actually getting in the taxi you ordered and not a random one.

Don’t accept a lift home from anyone who is under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

If you’re walking home, avoid alleyways and shortcuts on dim streets. Especially if you end up being alone, stick to main roads that are well lit.

If you’ve got an ‘overnight guest’ coming back with you, check you’re both on the same page about what you want to happen before leaving together. Make sure neither of you are too drunk to consent, use protection, and also check there is no fire drill due in your building to avoid the awkwardness in the middle of the night!