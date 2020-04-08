What is Save the Student?

If you’re looking for some handy tips to help you save money and survive as a student, Save the Student is probably the best place you can go. They have a website and several social media accounts that update students on the latest deals and discounts we can use. These can be found online at https://www.savethestudent.org/, and @savethestudent on both Twitter and Instagram.

If you subscribe to their email, you will get weekly updates on the amazing offers they find, but if you follow them on social media you’ll get more frequent updates, so it’s really up to you how you choose to interact with this helpful team!

Here are some of the offers they have shared recently:

McDonald’s deals

Free drinks like Hendrick’s G&T and alcoholic cans

Discounted clothing in shops like Topshop and Boohoo

Samples from well-known brands

Free Greggs Pizza

Cheap gift ideas

Bargain make-up from brands like Urban Decay, bareMinerals and Revolution

There’s loads more deals on their website, why not check them out? They are always changing and new bargains pop up every day, so it’s well worth keeping an eye out for your favourite brands or places to eat. They also have articles on making money, saving money and finance, which can be useful if you need advice in these areas.