Things to do when you can’t sleep

Lying in bed and not being able to sleep is probably one of the most annoying things that happens in daily life. All you want to do is drift away, but your brain just won’t switch off. This article suggests some of the things you could do when you simply can’t get to sleep, and some may even help you calm down enough to get a bit of shut-eye.

Write a to-do list for tomorrow . This is a great place to start. It’s productive and clears your mind of things you may be worrying about.

Colouring in . This may sound a bit silly, but it has been proven to calm people down and gives you something to focus on other than your thoughts that are stopping your sleep. It can also be fun and you may have something you could hang in your room!

Reading . This is a traditional sleeping tactic. Put your phone away and read a book! It could be one of your favourites, but it could also be something you’d find dull, which might make your eyes droopy and before you know it; you’re out!

Tidy your room . Super productive, this could be an activity that will wear you out, and you’ll feel so much better for it after. Sometimes a cluttered room affects how you sleep and it can make your mind feel cluttered too.

Cooking and/or cleaning . Again, these are productive tasks that can distract you from busy thoughts. You could make dinners for a couple of days, or a cake for yourself and friends, and having a clean place to live is no bad thing! But do try not to disturb your housemates whilst carrying out these activities. It may not end well!

Do something creative. Make a poster for your walls or try and make something out of your old shampoo bottles etc. We don’t always have time to do arty things, so why not try and express yourself in this time of sleeplessness.

Go for a walk . This is a good way to let off steam and wear yourself out to help you sleep. Make sure you stay safe though – watch out for cars and keep where roads are lit.

Catch up on work you’ve missed . There’s no time like the present! You may not produce amazing work, but it could be a good starting point and something you can come back to when you’re more awake. It could even put you to sleep.

Paint your nails/ practice your make-up . Why not make yourself feel good and refine your beauty skills? This is the perfect time to do this because no one can see if it goes wrong!