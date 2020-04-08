How to Make Your Own Hand Sanitiser

With the instruction to wash our hands thoroughly and frequently following the Coronavirus pandemic, hand sanitiser is the obvious purchase we should all make to keep clean easily throughout the day. However, soap and water is always the better option whenever it is available. Unfortunately, in these strange times, one thing we have all noticed is that, alongside toilet roll and paracetamol, we can’t get hold of hand sanitiser in the shops. If you are or have been unable to buy any, but you feel you should have some, this article offers two recipes you can follow to make your own at home.

The first recipe is based on alcohol.

You will need:

155g rubbing alcohol (isopropyl)

110g pure aloe vera gel

10 drops of any essential oil (like lavender, cinnamon, eucalyptus etc. Whatever scent you like.)

Mixing bowl & spoon

A funnel & plastic container (it’s helpful to use a bottle with a squirt nozzle)

Mix rubbing alcohol and gel in the bowl until smooth. Add more aloe vera for a thicker solution. Add more alcohol to thin it out. Add the essential oil one drop at a time and keep stirring. It’s up to you how many drops you add – it completely depends on how strong you want the scent to be. Use the funnel to pour the mixture into your plastic container. Screw on the lid until you’re ready to use the sanitiser.

The second recipe is based on witch hazel. This does not dry the skin as much as alcohol-based sanitisers.



You will need:

335g pure aloe vera gel

1 1/2 teaspoons witch hazel

30 drops of tea tree oil

5 drops of essential oil

Mixing bowl & spoon

Funnel & plastic container

Mix the aloe vera gel, tea tree oil and witch hazel in a bowl. Thicken the mixture with more aloe vera, or if it’s too thick, add more witch hazel. Add the essential oil. Stir in one drop at a time and stop when you feel the scent is suitable for you. Use the funnel to pour the mixture into your container and screw the lid until you are ready to use.

If you make too much solution for your container, you can save what you have leftover in a jar or tupperware with a tightly-fitted lid.

Hopefully you find this a useful starting point for finding alternative methods to keep safe. Please make sure you wash your hands and keep your home environment clean. In this stressful time, try your best to be kind and look after yourself as well as others.