House Hunting in Bangor

Searching for student accommodation outside of halls can be a frustrating and difficult experience, but it doesn’t have to be. Below are some things to think about while searching, and a little bit of information about the different places you can go to find student houses or apartments to live in while you’re at university.

Things to think about when looking for accommodation:

Can you afford it? Think about when you receive your student loan and when you’d have to pay rent. What’s included in the rent? All bills included is a great option for houses with several people – it makes things simpler for everyone.

How many bedrooms are there? If you are going to be sharing, is everyone happy with all the bedrooms? Check the interior of the property is well maintained – look for signs of damp or mould, and make sure there is enough furniture that is in good condition for you and your housemates.

Is there enough space in the kitchen? Check the fridge/freezer size and the number of cupboards.

Is the house secure? Are the external doors solid, with locks and no cracked window panes?

Think before you choose your housemates. Sometimes when students sign on a house early, feelings change which can affect living situations, so try to be sure before you sign a contract.

Places to look for accomodation:

Varcity Living

Located on College Road, Varcity has a great website where you can search for student accommodation. They have a wide range of properties, and can be really helpful if you have questions you need answering. They also offer the VL Loyalty Card, which provides students with exclusive discounts at local businesses.

University Living

This website offers accommodation to all students in most UK universities. It is easy to navigate and you may be able to find some good deals. It claims to help students compare and book the best en suite rooms, studios, and shared flats in Bangor. They also have a 24/7 support team.

Bangor Student Property – Facebook page

There are some nice houses from independent landlords on this page, but these would have to be investigated yourself. Several people have found comfortable housing through this platform, so it’s worth having a look.

First Living

A family run business, First Living mostly deals directly and quickly with their tenants, which is good if you have any issues when moving in. They offer studios, rooms in shared student houses, and 2 bedroom apartments all the way up to 8 bedroom houses. They sometimes offer good deals for rent payment, too.

Bangor Student Pad

This website is the only place where you can find privately rented student housing registered with Bangor University. With a wide range of properties, they also add new listings daily and offer free support for university students. This is a great place to start when looking for houses, as the university can confirm the landlord’s reliability.

If you need some help with deciding where to live or just want to chat about accommodation, you can find the Student Housing Office on the first floor of Neuadd Rathbone on College Road, just down past Main Arts. They are open daily Monday to Friday between 9 am and 4.30 pm.