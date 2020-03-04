How to nap right

I think it is true to say that a lot of young people, especially students, decide the best thing for them when they are worn out or feeling low is to take a nap. This article is here to give you the advantages and disadvantages of napping, and it’s got some top tips on the best ways to take a nap!

Napping isn’t for everyone. Some people find it impossible to sleep during the day. Some people can’t sleep anywhere but their own beds, which napping sometimes requires. But, for those who can, napping can be calming and energising. Below is a brief list of the benefits and drawbacks of napping.

The advantages of napping:

Relaxation

Better mood

Reduced fatigue

Heightened alertness

Improved performance of reactions and memory

The disadvantages of napping:

Grogginess and disorientation upon waking up

Disrupted sleep at night. For most people, short naps don’t affect nighttime sleep quality. If you experience insomnia or poor sleep quality at night, napping might make these problems worse. Long or frequent naps might interfere with nighttime sleep.

You might consider taking a nap if you:

Want planned naps as part of your routine

Experience unexpected sleepiness in the day

Are going to experience sleep loss — for example, if you have a long shift at work coming up

You should talk to your doctor if you’re experiencing an increased need for naps and there’s no clear reason for new fatigue in your life. It’s possible that a medication you are taking may be causing this fatigue, or you may have a medical condition that’s disrupting your sleep at night.

To get the most out of a nap, follow these tips:

Keep them brief. Aim to nap for only 10 to 20 minutes, 30 minutes at the most. The longer you nap, the more likely you’ll feel groggy afterward.

Take naps in the early afternoon. It’s best to nap an hour or two after lunch, when your energy level starts to dip. A quick nap at this time can help you feel more awake for the rest of the day without interfering with your nighttime sleep.

Set up a restful environment. You might not have a lot of time allotted for your nap, so it’s important to fall asleep as fast as possible. A quiet, dark place with a comfortable room temperature and few distractions will help.

Don’t feel guilty! A lot of people think naps are an excuse for laziness, but they can actually improve your productivity, learning, and thinking.

After napping, always give yourself time to wake up before carrying on with your day.

Happy Napping!