SLV Global is a company that runs placements abroad that help individuals studying in any area around mental health, in addition to those who are interested in volunteering on mental health placements. The aim is to help people in less developed areas where the mental health services are less available and where community projects as simple as teaching English or art and music therapy sessions will help individuals.



There are three main areas at the moment that SLV Global recruits volunteers for. These include Bali, Sri Lanka and India. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up and get more information. The placements and their locations are more than just volunteering, it’s the experience you gain as an individual. On an SLV Global placement you have the opportunity to discover new cultures and explore the area you’re volunteering in.

I went on one of these placements to Bali, where I volunteered for a month, helping a range of people from children in orphanages to other specialized areas. The experience helped me gain a better understanding of mental health in another country, as well as enriching my

understanding of a different culture. During my placement I was also able to explore Bali, a place I never thought I’d travel to until I signed up to this placement. I explored temples and beaches, and made the most amazing friends. Not only with the other people volunteering with me, but with the fantastic coordinators and people I met along the way.

SLV Global’s placement helped me become a conscious person and helped me to understand how I can better help others. It also raised my confidence as an individual, providing me with a fantastic experience. Being able to put my placement on my CV furthered my career and since then I have had fantastic opportunities come my way.

SLV Global has given me amazing memories, lifelong friends, a massive confidence boost and taught me so much about helping and being a better psychologist.



If you’re interested in any of their placements, please contact me by email seu831@bangor.ac.uk. I am the ambassador here at Bangor University and it’s a cause I am passionate about.