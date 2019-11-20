Different approaches to anti-ageing skincare

I have often found that anti-ageing skincare is directed to us as a method of repair, but how about we look after our skin earlier in life through alternative methods? There are so many products for sale that present themselves as the answer to old, wrinkled and damaged skin, that it can be quite daunting to find what’s right for you. Let’s maintain our skin, instead of one day realising your skin is not as young, fresh and vibrant as it used to be. Your lifestyle is the biggest contributor to the appearance of your skin. Ensuring you have a consistent amount of quality sleep, eating the correct amount of fruit and veg every day and carrying out frequent exercise is likely to enhance your skin. Another important part of your skincare is drinking plenty of water each day. Small changes in this direction can dramatically improve your skin. A healthy lifestyle equals healthy skin!

An important factor people often forget about is the need to protect your skin from the sun. UV damage from radiation can damage your skin cells. To combat this potential harm to your skin, you should always use sun cream which is at least SPF 15, in order to provide a protective barrier from the sun’s rays.

People who smoke can look 5-10 years older than non-smokers because cigarettes’ harmful ingredients can negatively affect complexion and skin elasticity. Along with other serious health issues, smoking can blemish your skin. Clogged pores and blackheads are commonly caused by make-up when you keep it on for too long or fail to remove it properly. You should always ensure you have clean skin before use. To lift off make-up, take time in finding an effective remover.

Furthermore, in this day and age, it is important to consider the environment when buying skincare products. Find an eco-friendly brand that creates natural products as these are also likely to contain less harmful compositions. Researching anti-ageing products could help you to achieve the effects that you have been looking for, rather than hoping for the best when you buy too many products that you’re unlikely to use. They can cost a fortune when with a little bit of time and effort you could have found the skincare routine that is truly beneficial to you, and at the same time is an affordable price.

Make-up removers, moisturisers, scrubs and masks are all essential items for any skincare routine. After use, your skin feels clean and fresh, and this can contribute to a more positive attitude to your day, and you can go to bed feeling rejuvenated which can help you have a better night’s sleep. Provide a boost to your self-esteem and use a combined mix of a healthy lifestyle and useful skincare products to work towards healthier-looking skin, and therefore a more confident you.