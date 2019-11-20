Advice on Living with Flatmates

As we know, moving to university can be daunting. One of the most terrifying aspects of it is that you are living in a new area, in a new flat with people you probably don’t know at all. This can be a great experience, and living with so many people of a similar age will allow you to truly learn who you are and make the most out of your time at university. That said, it can also be difficult to live with so many new people who will come from different backgrounds, so here are a few tips to help you settle in and learn how to adapt to your new living conditions!

Firstly, the most important thing about living with flatmates is that you need to show respect to each other. Not everyone will have the same upbringing as you and they will all come from different walks of life so make sure you take this into consideration in how you treat them! Try to understand their culture or religion or personal beliefs, and just treat them as you wish to be treated. Don’t play music too loud. Try your best to not wake them up when you are coming home from a night out. Just try your hardest to not cause them any problems and they will try their best to make sure they cause you none. By respecting each other and your own personal space, you will be far comfier and at ease in your new home even if you are all strangers at first.

Secondly, you need to make sure you all work together as a flat. Living together will need everyone in the flat to pull their weight and work as a team. Make sure you clean up after yourselves in the kitchen and don’t leave things out or where they don’t belong. It only takes a few minutes to maintain your own mess, and it helps keep your flat clean and a nicer place to be! If your kitchen or flat starts to become too messy or unorganised, it can lead to tensions in the flat very easily. Your kitchen and living space are the same thing in a flat and so it may serve as the main place you all socialise, and if it isn’t maintained you won’t be able to utilise it as the social space that it is.

Lastly, you want to make sure that you all help look out for each other. University is a tough and difficult time for everyone, no matter how much fun you have. It is stressful and sometimes people may find themselves needing a helping hand. Make sure to keep up to date with your flatmates and friends, as it doesn’t take much to help them through the more tiring and trying times. Ask how they are, go for a meal, go out somewhere, or even ask if they just want to watch a film. This is a group effort and we are all in it together. If you look out for your flatmates, they will look out for you. Living in a flat isn’t always easy, but it will be one of the greatest times of your life, so why not try and make sure that it’s as great for the others you live with as it is for you.