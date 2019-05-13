Horror of the Vampire Facial: What a Bloody Nightmare!

In recent reports, it has been claimed that two people have been diagnosed with Human Immunodeficiency Viruses (HIV) after receiving the Kardashian tried-and-tested ‘Vampire Facial’.

It is known as a Vampire Facial (also known more professionally as PRP- Platelet-rich plasma) which involves re-injecting the patient’s blood from their body to their face. It is designed to ‘aid the reabsorption process’ and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

Popularised by Kim Kardashian, who was recorded on the spin-off show of Keeping Up with the Kardashians : Kim and Kourtney Take Miami having the bloody procedure, had Americans lining up to have their faced pierced by tiny needles.

Unfortunately, two patients from the same cosmetic surgery in Albuquerque have been found to have contracted the deadly virus. People who have undergone the same procedure are being urged to go to the doctors to get tested for HIV and Hepatitis.

The Vampire Facial is not at fault but rather the spa where the procedure took place. It has since been closed down after a problem was recognised by the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) regarding the way in which the needles were handled and disposed.

It is scary to see how easily the blood-borne infections can be passed round; this is not the first time that people have unknowingly been contaminated by the disease.

Also, there are many ways to achieve the clean skin that the Vampire Facial treatment arguably does. The very expensive treatment is surely not going to be a popular treatment after this HIV scare.

It has since came to light that the procedure can be offered without a qualified medical professional present. As a result of this, the person who carries out the procedure is unlikely to know the correct way to handle blood.

The cosmetic procedure has been endorsed by many celebrities, all following in the footsteps of Kim Kardashian; those who have undergone the procedure will hopeful alert their following to the issues regarding re-injection of blood from the body into the face when done improperly.

With all of the bad publicity, I would not have this operation done as the benefits are not crystal clear, and seem to be nothing that a good skincare routine cannot fix.

It is sad to see that a beauty fad has resulted in two people contracting a potentially deadly virus, all because society pressures us to be ‘perfect’.