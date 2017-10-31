Rihanna’s New Makeup Line; Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna was a highly anticipated collection of foundation, contour sticks and highlighters released in September. Fenty Beauty has become popular for its extensive colour selection. Rihanna’s range was created for all skin colours boasting a selection of 41 different shades of foundation and 30 shades of skin sticks. By targeting all skin colours, all undertones, from all countries it is easy to see why Rihanna’s collection is sought after by many.



Many brands have a minor colour assortment and dismiss the diverse world that we live in. Fenty has released some of the lightest, the darkest, and all those in-between allowing everyone to join the celebration of this eagerly awaited collection. The lightest colour was designed with albino skin tones in mind, considering a minority skin colour that is far too often dismissed highlights how Rihanna wanted to target everyone and was keen not to exclude those who are frequently looked past.



You can expect to find the collection at Harvey Nicholls (the only UK stockist) for between £25-£30. I am yet to try any products on the line but so far it gets a thumbs up from me!