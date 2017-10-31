Let’s Talk: Alzheimer’s Awareness

Every year September marks a worldwide campaign to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s and challenge the stigma that surrounds it and Dementia. Launched in 2012, Alzheimer’s Awareness Day is September 21st and continues to get people talking about the debilitating disease. Research suggests that 2 out of every 3 people around the world have very little or no understanding of what dementia is and its effects. Despite the growth of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month there are still many issues to overcome globally and we must continue to work towards reducing the stigma, and correctly educate those who do not understand. Last month marked the 6th global awareness month of its kind whilst using the theme ‘Remember Me’. Despite happening at the end of last month it is an underrepresented illness that affects many individuals, as well as their families, and one very close to my heart. Albeit raising awareness in September it is important that we continue to talk about this issue all year round and ensure that the world is educated on its effects, and how we can help to ensure a brighter future for ongoing dementia research.

What is Alzheimer’s?

Alzheimer’s is the most common form of Dementia (a brain condition that affects areas of the brain responsible for memory, thought and language). The disease and related dementias affect how a person carries out daily duties.

Get Involved!

There are so many ways to get involved with such an amazing cause. Alzheimer’s Society is the UK’s leading dementia support and research charity and they offer many ways to donate or fundraise. Raising awareness and donating moves us one step forward to finding a cure and prevent further heartache. Please dig deep and do something wonderful today!

The ‘Let’s Talk’ segment is a section I hope will reoccur. This section will act as a platform to discuss areas including health and wellbeing, as well as raising awareness for particular areas. If you have anything you would like to highlight in this section then please get in touch with your ideas at lifestyle@bangor.ac.uk.