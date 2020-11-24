Undeb Bangor: This Girl Can Week

This Girl Can week is a national campaign run to promote sport and exercise for women regardless of ability, age, culture or experience. The week runs from the 23rd to the 29th of November, in which time Undeb Bangor will be promoting the campaign with free activities.

This year the week will be slightly different but we still have a large range of activities for you to take part in both online and face-to-face. These are all free for university staff and students. Activities include talks, fitness classes, outdoor walks and so much more.

During the week we will also have a big give away so be sure to keep an eye out on the Undeb Bangor social media pages.

To see the full range of events and to book your free place on sessions please go to:

www.undebbangor.com/thisgirlcan