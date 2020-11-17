Undeb Bangor: ‘Tackling the Taboo’ around men’s mental health

‘Tackling the Taboo’ is a series of mental health discussion sessions for men that Undeb Bangor are running throughout November on Zoom.

The purpose of these sessions is for men to come together to discuss mental health. It’s important to ‘Tackle the Taboo’ that drives men to feel like they can’t talk about mental health – and that’s what the sessions are all about.

At the session, some members of the AU and UMCB teams and the Socs/Vols will talk about their experiences with mental health, and how they have learned to cope. There will be an opportunity for anyone to take part in the session, or you can also just sit back and listen.

More information can be found on Undeb Bangor’s Facebook page.

Donate to Movember here