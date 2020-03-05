Candidate Fair – SABBATICAL ELECTION

Campaign season kicked off on Tuesday with the candidate fair!

Each candidate was set up at a station ready to pass on the message of their manifestos and why they feel they would be a good fit for the roles.

This is a great way to really kick start campaigning and allows the student body to meet the candidates, and discuss with each of them what they plan on doing if elected. With so many different ideas and approaches being made, the room buzzed with energy.

Many of the students I managed to speak to were very excited about meeting the candidates and were very interested in what each had to offer (besides the sweets).

The fair has been a great warm up for the candidates and now we all look forward to the candidate question time to hear what they have to say and how they plan on taking on the role. The next week will be very intense for each of our candidates as they battle it out to try and win the votes of the student body, so we stand by eagerly anticipating what is left to come.

Remember to check out Seren’s interviews with the candidates on the Seren Bangor Facebook page.

Check out the candidates’ full manifestos on the Undeb Bangor website: https://www.undebbangor.com/elections/candidates/63/