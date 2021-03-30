The Bangor University Feminist Society has recently become active again with a whole new committee. As the society has not been active since 2017, I asked Shannon, the newly appointed president, a few questions about this newly formed society.

The society has been formed recently because of so much interest in having one. When speaking to Shannon she said, “many students were interested in having one, we decided to recreate the society with the new committee, new members and new social presence.” This means that they are now becoming more active with more people becoming interested in the society. This is very important at the moment as because of the recent violence against women shown in the media everyone needs to support each other and this society does just that.

In a time like this, it’s good to have a feminist society as women need to support each other and work together. In addition to this it is a good way to meet like-minded people with the society now beginning to hold socials.

Why start the society now? What is the society about? Why is it important?

“The reason we have started the society now is a combination of several factors. Firstly, we have passionate students. None of this could have been completed had our committee and members not been so eager to get involved. Secondly, the recent issues of violence against women and other minority groups have brought many students together these past few weeks, acting as a big motivator for us to restart the society.“

There is no doubt that this society will be beneficial to the University, thanks to the support that it offers. In addition to this while getting to know other people students might feel safer talking to other people who have been through similar things and who have similar beliefs.

Any advice for women at the moment?

“My advice for women right now (or advice for anyone if I’m honest) would be to support each other. Whether we’re talking about violence, discrimination, the pandemic etc. It is a scary time right now but we have strength in numbers and we can all play a role in making today a bit easier for someone else”.

This society is not only for socialising but for supporting one another too in a time of unease.

“Feminist Society will soon be hosting socials. So far we are looking at virtual quiz nights, information sessions, guest speakers, fundraising events, self-care evenings, and more! “

I think that this is a great society to be a part of, especially in terms of meeting like-minded people and receiving some support. Links to the socials below.

Instagram : @bangorfeministsoc

Facebook : Bangor University Feminist Society