All About… Personal Development Society

Personal Development – “Activities or actions that improve awareness and identity, develop talents and potential, build human capital and facilitate employability, enhance quality of life and contribute to the realization of dreams and aspirations.”

Just imagine what could happen if you gave yourself the same care and attention that you give to other people in your life?

Personal Development Society (PDS) is one of Bangor’s newest societies, whose purpose is to help you become the best version of yourself.

Nobody else is you, and that is your unique power, so embrace it with your whole heart and soul.

To find out more about PDS, I spoke to Applied Behaviour Analysis Master’s Student, and founder of PDS, Olaitan Olawande …

What is Personal Development, and what does it mean to you?

Personal Development means committing to your own personal growth.

Personal Development Society is a group committed to developing university students and motivating them to become the best versions of themselves.

Our main aim for this year is to create a welcoming space and network that students can come to when they want help to personally develop.

What are some of the things you have learned on your own Personal Development journey?

I have learned from my own personal journey to ask for help as much as you can, as there are always people around you who are willing to help.

Another thing is, you don’t need permission. You don’t need people to support or approve what you’re doing to start with. Go ahead and write your blog, start the Youtube channel, set up the business, or even go and visit a place you’ve wanted to go to for a while.

How did Personal Development Society (PDS) begin?

PDS used to be the public speaking society, but we weren’t attracting that many members, so we decided to rebrand to something that more people could relate to.

How can students get involved with PDS?

To join Personal Development Society, add it your cart on Undeb Bangor and follow the Instagram (@bangorpersonaldevelopmentsoc) and Facebook page for event details. We meet weekly on Tuesdays at 5pm.

What advice do you have for any students who want to improve and develop themselves, but don’t know where to start?

A tip I would give students is start small – personal development isn’t a place that you reach, it’s a journey. Keeping a journal helps tracks your personal progress and allows you to notice patterns of behaviour.