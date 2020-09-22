Welcome from the Conservation Society!

Image by Megan Curtis

Congratulations to everyone for getting here! Whether you’re a new student who managed to survive this year’s A-Levels or a returning student who’s been home so long you’ve forgotten what the inside of The Harp looks like, you should be proud of yourselves for making it to Bangor. We’re good at conservation here. The university, the courses and the students actively participate in reducing our impact on the planet. And the Conservation Society was set up to help with this. If you’re a Conservation student, we are here to help. We work with the North Wales Wildlife Trust (NWWT) to provide skills and knowledge not necessarily covered in lectures. This experience will definitely be beneficial when you’re looking for internships, volunteering opportunities and jobs. It’s a competitive industry, saving the planet, and we want to ensure Bangor students get ahead. If you’re not a Conservation student but are perhaps interested in local wildlife or want to know more about conservation efforts, we’re friendly, knowledgeable and free! We would love for you to join us.

Despite Covid, we are offering some fantastic talks this year. The first is on 28th September at 7:30pm (the Zoom link will be available from 7) with Chris Wynne from the NWWT, who will be providing an overview of local conservation efforts undertaken by the Trust. We also have webinars about the use of dogs in conservation, Anglesey red squirrels, pine marten reintroductions, writing to protect the planet and many more. Keep an eye out on our social media pages for the Zoom links from 7pm on Mondays!

In previous years, we’ve organised weekend volunteering days with the NWWT and Snowdonia Society. We’re working to run them again this year in line with governmental and university Covid compliance measures and will keep you updated! There will be volunteering opportunities and work days independent of the Society advertised on our social media pages. If you decide to go to these, please ensure you do so safely and in line with Covid regulations. We can’t wait to see you all soon!

TL;DR – we have Zoom webinars on Monday evenings at 7:30, first one on 28th September. See you then!