Endeavour Society Semester Schedule

Hi, we are Endeavour, the Ocean Science society! We would like to invite you to join us for movies, quizzes and talks given by well-renowned scientists and industry professionals. This semester is different from any other that the university has experienced, due to the presence of the COVID-19 pandemic. This means that as much as we would love to see all you, face to face, that cannot be. We have put measures in place to accommodate you all whilst following the advice given by both the Government and University for societal activities. This information will be detailed on our UNDEB site and across our social media platforms.

Now for the FUN part… We have lots of documentaries and films planned, where social media polls will allow you guys to pick what we watch! We also have industry relevant debates and guest speakers scheduled with a couple quizzes to test your knowledge. Our current plan for the semester can be seen in the table below, this will be updated on our UNDEB page as we arrange further sessions, along with social media posts and polls at the beginning of each week to keep you posted on what we have planned.

Wishing you a warm welcome to Bangor, we hope to SEA you soon!