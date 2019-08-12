Storm FM – be part of a student radio

Bangor University’s student radio Storm FM is looking for students to join its executive committee for the upcoming year.

The station has been broadcasting for two decades and is one of the last few student radio stations to broadcast on FM. It is one of the oldest societies in the University.

The station will have to shut down without a Station Manager, Secretary, Treasurer, Head of Tech and at least one Programme Controller.

Muhammad Firdaus, VP for Societies & Volunteering, is encouraging students to join in order to save the station:

“Would you like to get involved in running a radio station? Would you like to meet some of the most interesting students in Bangor and collect stories to tell at your next job interview?”