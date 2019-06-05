PROPOSAL: Bangor 2020-2030: Dean Street and Normal Site to close, SU and Academi to be moved

A new Estate Strategy for 2020-2030 has been proposed for consultation, involving significant changes to various Bangor University buildings and departments.

The proposal comes as a result of a need to reduce costs due to “poor efficiency of use” and improve the staff-student-visitor experience on campus.

It mostly oversees non-residential buildings, and also focuses on reducing energy consumption and the overall size of the estate.

It also emphasizes the University’s aim to be “in all aspects, the Sustainable University.”

Significant changes

Closure of the Dean Street and Normal sites, with a recommendation to close Dean Street by September 2021 , and Normal site after 2022.

, and Normal site after 2022. Relocation of the School of Computer Science and Electronic Engineering to Deiniol Road, either in a new building behind the Memorial Building, or into the refurbished Alun Roberts Tower.

Possible refurbishments of Memorial Building, Adeilad Deiniol, Reichel, Fron Heulog, Wheldon, Brambell and Thoday, Academi

Future developments of Treborth Botanic Garden and the Menai Science Park

Along with such changes, new acquisitions could be made.

Old Post Office – New Social Hub

The Student’s Union and its activities, along with Academi, will be moved into a single building, located on Garth Road, making it a new student hub.

Pontio will be further integrated with the University’s core activities and with its own activities with the local community.

MENTEC

A Gwynedd County Council owned building, MENTEC could serve as the new hub for relocating Dean Street and Alun Roberts Tower staff.

All proposed changes are under consideration and are not concluded.