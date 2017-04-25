COMPETITION – WIN A TICKET FOR BANGOR UNIVERSITY SUMMER BALL 2017

This year Seren will be giving away a ticket to Bangor University’s Summer Ball organised by Academi. These tickets are worth £50 each and are likely to sell out soon.

Terms:

– Entrants must be Bangor University Students (not a member of Seren)

– Entrants must be over 18

– Entry will close 12pm (midday) 16/05/2017

– Winner will be picked at random using a random number generator

– Winner will be contacted 19/05/2016 and have 24hrs to respond and say they still want the tickets. If they don’t respond their win will be forfeited and another winner picked

Just answer these simple questions:

1.How many pages were in the March issue of Seren?

2. Name an act performing at this years summer ball?

Email your answers to: editor@seren.bangor.ac.uk

GOOD LUCK!!!