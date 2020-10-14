Canolfan Brailsford to remain a Rainbow Hospital until March

Canolfan Brailsford, Bangor University’s sports and leisure facility, is due to remain a temporary NHS hospital until at least March 2021. The facility began conversion into a hospital in April, and has since provided an additional 250 beds for patients suffering respiratory illness as a result of Covid-19.

Canolfan Brailsford’s temporary name is Ysbyty Enfys Bangor (Bangor Rainbow Hospital), named in honour of the NHS symbol of hope. There are two other temporary hospitals in North Wales bearing the same title: Ysbyty Enfys Glannau Dyfrdwy (formerly Deeside Leisure Centre) and Ysbyty Enfys Llandudno (formerly Venue Cymru Llandudno). Together, the three rainbow hospitals, managed by the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) have provided 1000 new beds.

“It’s entirely fitting that our temporary hospitals should reflect the symbol of hope and solidarity with NHS staff and other key workers that has become so synonymous with the region’s response to COVID-19,” said Mark Polin, Chair of BCUHB.

September 21st saw the opening of a new, temporary gym on Ffriddoedd site, containing the fitness equipment that was moved out of Canolfan Brailsford. Indoor sport remains limited, although some spaces at Coleg Menai and Normal site remain open to pre-booked, organised groups in evenings and on weekends. Outdoor facilities at Treborth, while still exclusively available to pre-booked, organised groups, are more plentiful.

The temporary gym has also introduced new safety measures, including a requirement to book in advance, and a mandatory Covid-19 safety video that must be watched before booking. The new facility is cleaned after each use, in part by the users, and has a maximum capacity of 30.