Reducing Your Plastic Waste

Topic: Wrapping up your lunch

Going on a trip or packing for your day at school or university? Step away from that cling film and single-use plastic bags. Did you know that in the UK alone, enough cling film is used up each year to wrap around the Earth 30 times! And every second 160,000 plastic bags are used around the world. This has seriously got to stop because it’s so easy to convert to zero waste.

Here are some ways you can wrap your lunch guilt-free:

Easy way = Use tinfoil. Did you know you can wash tinfoil, put it in a dishwasher and reuse it? Tin foil may still only have a few uses till it gets disposed but at least it can be recycled and it’s a great alternative if you’re starting out zero waste and can’t afford alternatives. Even using biodegradable cling film is risky, it just means that it breaks down faster into smaller plastic molecules. Tinfoil is widely available and usually found in recyclable packaging. When you’re done with it, scrunch it up till you accumulate about a tennis-ball size of foil which is big enough to be recycled. It’s that easy.

Great way = Buy beeswax wraps. These are better than tinfoil as they can be reused many times. They are more pricey so if you want to cut down costs follow onto the next step to make your own. But if you’re feeling lazy, there are plenty of shops and online stores which sell these. One that I use often to buy inexpensive zero waste products is Boobalou but there are many others to suit your price range. You can even join Facebook groups of zero-waste enthusiasts who will answer questions and give you tips on how to overcome any plastic issues you come across.

Hardcore way = Make your own beeswax wraps. All you need is some material cut into the shape you want. You can get these from scraps you have lying around, or buy material from charity shops like pillow cases. Make sure you wash these before you use them. Cotton materials are preferred but you can use most basic fabrics. Your final ingredient is beeswax of course. You can buy it cheap from Amazon or your local healthcare store. The best option is to buy little beads, but an even cheaper alternative is to buy a whole bar and then grate it down. All you do is: