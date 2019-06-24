Petition letter issued regarding Fron Heulog Site consultation

Undeb Bangor will issuing an official response to the Estates Strategy soon.

Bangor Healing Garden Volunteers and Project leaders are issuing a petition letter regarding Fron Heulog Site’s consultation by the University.

The letter argues the university should embrace the Garden as an ecological and sustainable asset, by including the site in the ‘Biodiversity and sustainability’ section of this PACs strategy.

The University’s consultation document “proposes a radical consolidation of the University’s Estate to reduce the footprint and improve the quality of the built estate, thereby reducing costs and improving the experience of students, staff and visitors.”

The deadline for the consultation period ends Tuesday the 25th of June.

The garden is in the process of being named the ‘Bangor University Healing Garden’. Succeeded by new committee members each year, over 500 Bangor alumni have diligently cared for the site.

The Bangor Allotment and Gardening Society have managed, cultivated and invested in the garden adjacent to the Nurse’s building for almost a decade.

“Whilst the Treborth Botanical Garden is a phenomenal asset for sustainability and environmental goals, the curator Natalie Chivers agrees that the central location of the Healing Garden brings student and community benefit which Treborth’s rural location just cannot provide.”

The garden is used for society led and private social events, studying within a greenspace, and the development of biological survey skills, through workshops in collaboration with the Zoological, Entomology, Herpetology, Biological and Wetland societies within SNS.

You can contact Undeb Bangor about this topic at studentvoice@undebbangor.com.

The consultation document can be found here: https://www.bangor.ac.uk/property-and-campus-services/estate-strategy/consultation?submit=1561152294&fbclid=IwAR3CCgKmhmkUiZravmOR1ffGsWoiaBYPAcA7dVcc3WFsyG2-n0FlNGuMVE4

The petition letter can be read on the Bangor Allotment and Gardening Society Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/BUGardenSoc/permalink/2228676993836557/