Bangor Chemistry: Working in a dying department

James Hutchinson was in his first year of studies when the announcement came; a year and 8 months on, he’s in his third year, and now serves as a student representative for chemistry. According to him, there were around 100 students in the department before the announcement. Now- with the department no longer accepting new students, many graduating, and a few choosing to leave for greener pastures- there are just 25.

“Honestly, it’s low morale constantly. Because over the past two years we’ve never known if people are going to be here next semester- or next week. We get told through the grapevine usually” said Hutchinson of the experience.

Keith Hughes, a senior lecturer in the department, echoed his sentiment, describing the department as “a terminally ill patient in palliative care.”

Hughes continued: “The downside is, we have no future at the university, we play no role in the future of the university.

“There’s no point in doing research unless we want to still do research, but it’s not going to help the university in any way. We have no say in any policy in the university. And yeah, it’s just sad that way, really- all we’re doing is just teaching out and doing the best possible for the students.”

Every chemistry student who contributed to this article took the time to clarify that their criticisms were of the university management, not the Chemistry staff, and Hutchinson went on to express surprise at the array of choices the department has managed to offer despite the cuts.

And the cuts have been severe, with the department operating at 25% of its normal budget. The department has lost multiple floors of their building, and the number of staff has halved from 16-18 in the 2018/19 year, to only 8. While students have said they have not felt the budget affect their day-to-day necessities, such as needed chemicals, they had seen some equipment sold, and hesitance from the university to replace things.