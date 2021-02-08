Has lockdown in halls caused a mental health crisis among students?

Charlotte Higgins (no relation), a journalism master’s student in university halls, describes her feeling of panic when the first lockdown of the semester was approaching and she had no close relationships with any of her seven flatmates, having moved in just four weeks ago.

“I just drove home in the middle of the night and I was so glad I did that this time. Now my parents are home, so I wouldn’t be able to do it again. I put my mental health first. I knew that I wouldn’t be able to survive.”

But some residents aren’t completely critical. One first year student, who wishes to remain anonymous, said it had “ups and downs,” and that the small room made them feel trapped at times, but that they were also grateful to be in a rural area “because we can go to beaches and woods, when in cities there’s nowhere to go. Olivia, a first-year student who came to Bangor to study psychology, said that as an introvert, she quite liked it.

Anonymous first-year: Should students in halls follow the same rules as those in houses? I understand there’s this idea that everyone should follow the same rules. At the end of the day I imagine if you’re completely own, you can have so many problems on your own. We cant go in someone else’s flat now, unless it’s on compassionate grounds- how do we prove that unless we’re walking around crying? All my close friends live in the flat at the bottom of the building, but I’m at top. Imagine if me and my flat had a falling out. I’d be stuck with 6 people I might not get on with. We have a need for human companionship. It’s not ideal for holding any support networks. There’s a big difference between somebody being in the room with you and online. It makes such an impact, being with you, making you feel safe. It’s like villing a void you can’t really fill over facetime. It’s breaking the culture. I don’t think I was expecting it to be so lonely. Having to contend with lectures and having to deal with COVID at the same time- it’s terrifying. There’s no leeway.

A statement by Bangor University, meanwhile, affirmed that “there were peaks in requests from students for counselling support in August and October, but interim statistics from our Counselling Service show similar overall levels of demand to last year.”

The rest of the statement outlined the efforts of the university to support mental health, including drop-in counselling sessions and student-led initiatives such as the Connect volunteers and Walk & Talk Bangor. But when it comes to comparing the number of students seeking mental health support with number in need of support, it’s also necessary to consider that many students fail to seek it. The NUS survey identified that out of the 52% of students who described a drop in their mental health due to COVID-19, just 29% sought help.

Charlotte Higgins: Should students in halls follow the same rules as those in houses?