A fire has occurred at Pontio Arts and Innovation Centre today.

The fire alarm was set off at around 11:45AM this morning and emergency services have been called to the scene.

The blaze occurred amid ongoing maintenance work being carried out on the building.

Fire services are reporting that the situation is now being controlled. However, the area has not been declared safe yet.

Students remain camped outside the building as the flames subside.

More information and reaction to be posted.