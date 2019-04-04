Memorial Held In Memory Of Nikita White – Bangor Student and Inspirational Volunteer

A memorial in honour of Nikita White was organised on the 27th of March, six months after she passed away, to celebrate her life and the wonderful young woman she was.

Nikita was a student in Health and Social Care at Bangor University, who was also involved in a number of societies and volunteering projects. Her generosity and enthusiasm were appreciated of all and her determination to live life to the fullest was a source of inspiration for many.

The ceremony was facilitated by Gethin Morgan, UMCB President, and started with an emotional welcome speech from Dr Myfanwy Davies, a Senior Lecturer from the School of Social Sciences, and personal tutor of Nikita.

Dr Davies was followed by Ruth Plant, President of Undeb Bangor, who reminded the audience of Nikita’s contribution to Undeb, RAG, Bangor Marrow and the Social Sciences society. Michelle Hyde, a close friend of Nikita, shared moving memories of their time together.

Finally, Bangor Marrow and Anthony Nolan thanked Nikita for her amazing work and generosity. The speeches were followed by a poetry reading of “Remember” by Christina Rossetti.

The ceremony ended with the unveiling of Nikita’s memorial bench behind Hen Coleg, facing the Menai Strait, where guests were able to reflect for a few minutes.

Many thanks to everyone who attended and shared their memories of Nikita. Thanks to Undeb Bangor, the Athletic Union, RAG and Bangor Marrow for funding the memorial bench and PACS maintenance team who helped with securing the bench and attaching the memorial plaque.

Lastly, thank you to Gaz Williams, Gethin Morgan and Bangor Marrow for organising such a wonderful ceremony to remember and honour Nikita.

Written by Pauline Rivart and Bethany Kiamil.